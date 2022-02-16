Janice Garrett

February 13, 2022
Fort Atkinson, WI - Janice Louise (Trewyn) Garrett, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt and friend to everyone she met, left us Sunday, February 13th, 2022 to join her husband and be in the loving arms of our Father. Janice was a fighter and like everything she did, she gave it her all to battle cancer. With her children by her side, she gave up the fight and went home peacefully.
Janice was born to Nellie (Gray) and John Trewyn in Whitewater, WI. She married the love of her life, David Garrett, September 17, 1960. Together they raised three children: Lou Ann (Ed), David (Patti) Garrett, Jr. and Dawn (Holly) Diestler-Starks. That love spread throughout the family when they were blessed with seven grandchildren: Shane Gourley (Melissa Miller), Heather Gourley (Adam Hawkins), Logan Garrett, Abby Diestler (Brandon Daniels), Caleb Diestler, Austin (Kate) Cooper, and Nicholas Cooper. And if that wasn't enough, they were blessed with five great-grandchildren: Mason Gourley, Brody Gourley, Walter Garrett, Cooper Hawkins and baby Daniels on the way. Janice's circle was complete with numerous nieces and nephews, and canine friends Molly, Jackson and Chloe.
After years of operating a chicken farm in Fort Atkinson, WI, she was employed by the Fort Atkinson School District, where she held several jobs and made many friends. She will forever be remembered by always being the fun of the party and singing "Coal Miner's Daughter" when the song was played by the local band or on the juke box.
Survivors include ten siblings: Gerald Trewyn, Betsy Welter, James Trewyn , Richard (Arlene) Trewyn, Clarence Trewyn, Tom (Nancy) Trewyn, Pearl Luebke, Kathy Laskowski, Stanley Trewyn, Roger (Shirley) Trewyn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, David; two daughters, Debra Lynn and Shawn Marie; as well as siblings: Lulur Hartwig, Merrill Trewyn, Ray Trewyn, Elroy Trewyn, David Trewyn, and Earl Trewyn; and many in-laws and "out-laws".
A memorial service will take place at 11AM on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Avenue, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. A visitation will take place from 10AM until the time of service. A burial will take place at a later date at Cold Spring Cemetery. The memorial service may be attended virtually at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/5352286819
A very special thank you to nieces, Luella Burdick and Mary Pyle for the love, affection and laughs they shared by going out of their way to spend special time with Aunt Jan.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rainbow Hospice.org.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com