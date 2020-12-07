May 2, 1953 - December 4, 2020
Janesville, WI - Janice Felda, age 90, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at home. She was born in Two Rivers, WI on August 11, 1930, the daughter of Walter and Gertrude (Kolbe) Fraedrich. She graduated from the Wisconsin State College Oshkosh with a teaching degree. She married Irvin Felda on May 2, 1953, and he preceded her in death on December 11, 2012. Due to her husband's job, they moved around a bit, living in Chicago, IL, Belleville, IL, La Crosse, WI, Creve Couer, MO and finally in Janesville, WI. Janice worked in the children's room of the Hedberg Public Library for over 25 years. She enjoyed reading, sudoku, and spending time at the cottage with her children and grandchildren.
Janice volunteered with her husband at Meals on Wheels, Mercy Hospital and the Optimist Club. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Janice is survived by her 5 children: Connie (Larry) Masterson of Janesville, Mike (Lynda) Felda of Machesney Park, IL, Donn Felda of Janesville, Julie (Chuck) Lindgren of Janesville and Karen (John) Wood of Janesville; 17 grandchildren: Stephanie Masterson, Laurie Felda, Jennifer Felda, Shelly Felda, Brian Felda, Catherine West, Michelle Slagoski, Heather Leonard, Jason Felda, Rachael Felda, Christine Krause, Megan Lindgren, Ron Lindgren, Tom Lindgren, Scott Wood, Nick Wood, and Amy Henneger; 22 great grandchildren; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Claire Husman and daughter in law, Sharon Felda.
The family would like to thank her special caregivers that kept her safe and smiling in the last 6 months, enabling her to stay in her home. The family would also like to thank Agrace Hospice for their care & concern during the last few weeks.
A private family service will be livestreamed at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, on the tribute wall section at: https://www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com/obituaries/Janice-Felda?obId=19187972#/obituaryInfo. Entombment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.