Janesville, WI - Janice E. Hellpap, age 73, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 4, 2022. She was born in Edgerton, Wisconsin on April 20, 1948; the daughter of Earl Sr. and Margaret (Curtis) Manthey. After graduating from Edgerton High School. Janice attended beauty school and worked as a beautician in Madison, Edgerton, and at Rock Haven Assisted Living Facility for many years. Janice was married to James Hellpap on December 11, 1992, at home. She always enjoyed the times they shared, especially day trips on the motorcycle or their convertible. Janice was a very special aunt to many nieces and nephews, whom she enjoyed very much. Her main hobbyt was gardening and being surrounded by (over the years) many dogs and cats - usually at least one in her lap as they watched movies on the TV.
She is survived by her husband, James; siblings: Earl (Sharon) Manthey Jr., Joyce Anderson, and Jay Manthey. Janice is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Jerry Manthey.
Per Janice's request, no services are being held. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Janice Hellpap as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
