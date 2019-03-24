April 30, 1937 - March 18, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Janice Cornford, age 81, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Blue River, WI, on April 30, 1937, the daughter of Walter and Lyndall (Richason) Shaffer. She married Dean A. Cornford on June 23, 1956, they celebrated 62 years together before he unexpectedly preceded her in death on July 24, 2018. For the last nine months, Janice has missed Dean, living without him in their duplex, where they thought they would have many more years together. Janice worked and retired from Prent after many years, where she developed many friendships while working there. She enjoyed going to the casinos with her friends. She called going to Dialysis her job, where she went three days a week. At Dialysis, some called her "Pretty Lady" because of her fashion sense. Janice's great fashion finds came from Goodwill, her favorite store, where she would spend hours shopping not only for herself, but for her family as well. Janice enjoyed watching the Brewers, rarely missing a game. She also cheered for the Badgers and Packers. Her greatest joys in life were her family, especially her grandchildren, who she loved very much.

Mark knows you'll be with him while he's golfing, you always said to him as he hit the greens, "Don't forget, I'll always be on your shoulder."

Janice is survived by her two children, Sheree (Paul Casey) Cornford and Mark (Barb) Cornford; three grandchildren: Cole (Rachel Sandee) Davis, Dillon Davis, and Amber Davis; great-grandchild, Huck Davis, son of Cole and Rachel; brother, Calvin A. Shaffer; fur baby, Tuffy; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Zenith Bunder; and brother, Joe Shaffer.

The family is honoring Janice and Dean's wishes, no visitation or funeral service will be held for them. Their family asks you to honor their memories and understand their wishes. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Janice's family would like to thank Dr. Shekhani, Dr. Kozak, and Dr. Carimi for the extra years given to Janice's life due to their care of her; the Emergency Room staff at the Mercyhealth Hospital, the staff at Mercyhealth Clinic North Urgent Care, and the Hospitalists and Nursing staff at Mercyhealth Hospital for their care of Janice.

Mom and Dad, We love you very much and miss you!~ Sheree and Mark