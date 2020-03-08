January 15, 1934 - March 4, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Janice Bloom, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at The Suites at Beloit Assisted Living. She was born in Janesville on January 15, 1934, the daughter of Leo and Catherine (Fanning) Malone. She married Donald Bloom on April 8, 1961, and he preceded her in death on February 28, 2008.

Janice is survived by her three children: Donna Bloom, James Bloom, and Jacqueline Bloom; sister, Phyllis Smith; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sisters, Karen Miller and Helen Burbey.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com