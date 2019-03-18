November 24, 1927 - March 15, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Janette M. Leach, 91, of Elkhorn, WI died Friday, March 15, 2019 at Ridgestone Gardens Elkhorn. She was born November 24, 1927 in Delavan, WI, the daughter of the late George W. and Florence I. (Earnest) Cobb. On January 5, 1952, she was united in marriage to John "Jack" H. Leach in Elkhorn. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, involved with the Patricia Club, and for over 27 years was collection counter, she was a charter member of the Elkhorn Junior Women's Club.

Janette was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed by her husband of 67 years, Jack; her three children: Patricia "Pat" (John) Hohlfelder of Elkhorn, Timothy "Tim" Leach of Elkhorn and Susan "Sue" (John) Bagnall of Mishawaka, IN; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Tammy Leach; and her two brothers, George and John.

Private family funeral service will be held at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, WI. Memorials may be made in Janette's Name to: Elkhorn Food Pantry, 14 W. Geneva St., Elkhorn, or St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 107 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse