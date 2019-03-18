November 24, 1927 - March 15, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Janette M. Leach, 91, of Elkhorn, WI died Friday, March 15, 2019 at Ridgestone Gardens Elkhorn. She was born November 24, 1927 in Delavan, WI, the daughter of the late George W. and Florence I. (Earnest) Cobb. On January 5, 1952, she was united in marriage to John "Jack" H. Leach in Elkhorn. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, involved with the Patricia Club, and for over 27 years was collection counter, she was a charter member of the Elkhorn Junior Women's Club.

Janette was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed by her husband of 67 years, Jack; her three children: Patricia "Pat" (John) Hohlfelder of Elkhorn, Timothy "Tim" Leach of Elkhorn and Susan "Sue" (John) Bagnall of Mishawaka, IN; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Tammy Leach; and her two brothers, George and John.

Private family funeral service will be held at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, WI. Memorials may be made in Janette's Name to: Elkhorn Food Pantry, 14 W. Geneva St., Elkhorn, or St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 107 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.