Edgerton/ Cambridge, WI - Janette E. Klemp, age 91, of Cross Plains, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living, Cross Plains. She was born in Evansville on September 20, 1931, the daughter of Laurence C. and Alma (Rasmussen) Janes. Janette married Walter W. Klemp on March 31, 1956, at 1st Congregational Church, Evansville. He preceded her in death on February 17, 1983.
All four children were born while they rented their first farm on Bliven Road in Albion.
In 1968 they were able to purchase their dream, an 80-acre hobby farm on Hillside Road, Cambridge. Here, she and Walt raised tobacco and a menagerie of exotic birds and animals. Janette loved sports! Rarely did she miss a game that her children or grandchildren participated in. That earned her lifetime membership to the Cambridge Blue Jay Athletic Boosters. She was also a top fan of the Badgers and Packers. Janette had many hobbies which included dancing at the Red Barn with her husband, playing cards in various Eucher clubs, flower gardening, feeding her birds, sewing, crafting, card making, cooking, baking and jig saw puzzles. She was also a member of the East Koshkonong Lutheran Church.
Janette is survived by her 4 children: Kurtis (Barb) Klemp of Fort Atkinson, Dale (Marcia) Klemp of Cambridge, Jayne (Todd) Jarlsberg of Lodi and Daryl (Lisa) Klemp of Albion, IN; 9 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter; and 2 brothers; Donald and Melvin Janes.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN CHURCH, 454 E Church Rd, Cambridge, WI, with Rev. Eric Hanson officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow the service at church and burial will then take place at Fassett Cemetery, Edgerton. Visitation will take place on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Janette Klemp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
