Janette E. Klemp

September 20, 1931 - September 26, 2022

Edgerton/ Cambridge, WI - Janette E. Klemp, age 91, of Cross Plains, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living, Cross Plains. She was born in Evansville on September 20, 1931, the daughter of Laurence C. and Alma (Rasmussen) Janes. Janette married Walter W. Klemp on March 31, 1956, at 1st Congregational Church, Evansville. He preceded her in death on February 17, 1983.

