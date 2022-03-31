May 28, 1958 - March 22, 2022

Williams Bay, WI - Janette A. Maxwell, 63, of Williams Bay, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

A service will be held at the Immanuel Lutheran Church (700 N Bloomfield Rd, Lake Geneva) at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 with Pastor Sara VanDeBerg officiating.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.

