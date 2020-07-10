Janet Sue McKeown

October 7, 1951 - July 2, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Janet was born a free spirit in Alton, IL, later moving with family to Elsah, IL, Saint Lewis, MO. and finally to Franklin, WI. Janet attended Whitnall High in Hales Corners, and later acquired a Christian Science nursing degree. Janet worked as treasurer for the Parkview School District for a few years, and was treasurer for Center Township in Rock County for 14 years. Janet loved serving her neighbors.
On April 26, 1986, Janet was married to Daniel McKeown at the Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Milton. The Square Dance wedding theme featured Janet in a sparkling organdy white square dance dress her mother custom-made for her, with a 100 yard crinoline supporting it. She was a vision to behold as she seemed to float, rather than walk down the procession aisle. Janet loved sewing, her animals, and watching the food network channel, and she excelled at making outstanding and memorable meals.
Janet struggled with health issues for the last 15 years of her life which led to transplant surgery. During recuperation, she purchased an embroidery machine with which she produced products to be sold at Anime conventions, around the U.S. She thoroughly enjoyed the road trips with her sons, who traveled with her to do the heavy lifting, and booth setup.
Janet died peacefully at home. She fiercely loved her sons and was loved by family and friends, and will be greatly missed.
Janet is survived by her husband, Daniel; sons, Marshall (Michelle), Spencer (Amber); and grandson, Tristan, all of Janesville; mother, Kaye Leonard; and sister, Karen Miller of Roseville CA; her brother, Raymond (Carrie) Leonard of Madison; as well as myriads of nieces; nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Leonard.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.