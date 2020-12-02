Janet P. Hudson

November 11, 1924 - November 30, 2020
Milton, WI - Janet Priscilla (Wright) Hudson, 96, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020 at Huntington Place, Janesville. She was born on November 11, 1924, to Earl and Hazel (Dickie) Wright at the family farm in Whitewater, WI. Janet graduated from Whitewater City High School in 1942 and earned an Elementary Education degree from Whitewater State Teachers College in 1944. She worked at the raincoat factory in Whitewater making coats for the GI's during WWII. She then earned a Bachelor of Education degree in Primary Education from UW-Whitewater in 1969 and taught 20 years in the Milton School District. She spent many years as a 2nd and 3rd grade teacher at Milton West Elementary School and thoroughly enjoyed educating young children in the classroom. She married Gordon G. Hudson on January 11, 1947 at the North Lima Presbyterian Church, he passed away on May 20, 2009. During her many years in Milton, she was active in the Junior Womens' Club, Rebekah Club, charter member of the Tuesday Morning Women's golf league at Oak Ridge Golf Course, past president of the Monday Twilight golf league, charter member of the Blue Notes Choir, a longtime member of the Milton Historical Society, Prairie du Sac Questers and Milton United Methodist Church. She was an avid golfer, with a hole-in-one and a nine-hole round with only 9 putts among her many golfing accomplishments. She enjoyed playing bridge and euchre at the Gathering Place, singing with the Blue Notes, playing the piano and organ, driving around town in her convertible with the top down and swimming in her pool at home. In 1987, the Hudsons purchased a motorhome and travelled extensively across the United States until 2006, and resided in Surprise, Arizona during the winter months.
Janet is survived by her sons, Scot Hudson, Janesville, Jim (Kathy Kurtz) Hudson, Janesville and daughter, Cindy (Gary) Waterworth, Fall River, WI, grandchildren Kyle (Amanda) Johnson, Milton and Kim Johnson, Janesville, great-granddaughter Lexi Johnson, Milton, brother William Wright, Whitewater, WI, sister-in-law Dee Wright, Janesville, along with many step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren, step-great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gordon, sister Barbara Thayer and her husband Robert Thayer, brother Dick Wright, brother-in-laws Hendrick Hudson and his wife Mona and Clayton Hudson and his wife Connie.
Graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Milton Cemetery with Rev. Jonathan Kim officiating. Family will great friends from 10:30 AM until the start of the service. The family is appreciative of the compassionate care Mom received at Milton Senior Living, Huntington Place and Agrace HospiceCare. Memorials in Janet's name can be made to the Milton House, Milton United Methodist Church or the UW-Whitewater Womens Golf Team, and directed to Scot Hudson, 127 Forest Park Blvd., Janesville, WI 53545-4103.
THE GOLF COURSE IN THE SKY
Michael Ashby
As eighteen flags flew at half mast, and
Glasses were soberly raised high
The latest member was having a ball
At the golf course in the sky
Freed from the gravity of the situation
The first tee shot soared through space
Bringing a wondrous, beaming smile
To a kind, down to earth face
Surrounded by old club friends
Once thought never to be seen again
The infinity course beckoned ahead
Eighteen holes were for mere mortal men