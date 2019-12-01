December 21, 1925 - November 27, 2019

Houston, TX -- Janet Morrissey Atwood passed gently into the night on November 27, 2019, in Houston, TX, at the age of 93. She was born Janet Ione Morrissey, on December 21, 1925 in Elkhorn, WI, the daughter of William Leonard Morrissey and Bertha Boehm Morrissey. Janet's great-grandfather, Daniel Morrissey, came from Killea, County Waterford, Ireland to Elkhorn in 1855. Her ancestors on her mother's side came from Bavaria, Germany; England; and Scotland. Janet was raised in Elkhorn, WI. She graduated from Elkhorn H.S. in 1943. Janet studied nursing at St. Lukes' School of Nursing in Racine, WI. She became a Registered Nurse in 1947. She worked at Lakeland Hospital in Elkhorn, where one of her patients was her future husband, John Horton Atwood. Janet and John married in Elkhorn, on January 8, 1949. During their 59 years of marriage, Janet and John had six children, became grandparents to twelve grandchildren, and became great-grandparents to seven great-grandchildren. During her husband, John's, business career, they lived in Wisconsin; West Lafayette, IN; Central Illinois; Pauls Valley, Oklahoma City, and Tulsa, OK; New Orleans, LA, and Houston, TX. They also lived for a period of time in the Republic of Singapore, and London, England. Janet and John traveled extensively, visiting all fifty of the United States, and over eight percent of the countries in the world, making over twenty complete trips around the world.

Janet is survived by five children and their spouses: John (Beth) Atwood, Kathryn (Stephen) Mendel, Susan (Michael) Box, Michael (Julie) Atwood, and Patrick (Sandra) Atwood; twelve grandchildren: Ashley (Stephen Pitts) Atwood, Victoria Atwood, Samantha Atwood, Kyle Mendel, Jami (Justin) Simons, Megan Atwood, Chase (Erin) Atwood, Bret (Allyce) Atwood, Van (Lizzy) Atwood, Colt (Quincy) Atwood, Quinn (Lauren) Atwood, and Alexia Atwood; and seven great-grandchildren: Slane Pitts, Flynn Pitts, Ryker Simons, Renner Simons, Sienna Simons, Easton Atwood, Peyton Atwood. Janet is also survived by her brother, William J. Morrissey; and many nieces; nephews; and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Marjorie Jane Atwood; brother, Robert L. Morrissey; and several brother and sister-in-laws.

No public service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Janet's name to the charity of your choice