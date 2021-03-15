May 25, 1930 - March 11, 2021
Janesville, WI - Janet Marilyn (Lawrence) Ackerman went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 11, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born in Watertown, WI on May 25, 1930, the daughter of David and Elsie Lawrence. She married William Charles Ackerman on January 4, 1949, and he preceded her in death on July 9, 1991.
Janet attended Janesville High School and later went on to work at Parker Pen, the Janesville Country Club, and as a Telephone Operator. Most of her years were spent caring for and loving her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved the Lord and had a passion for all to know Him. For over 40 years, she cherished her time spent with her lunch bunch friends. Janet also enjoyed weekend trips that were filled with blue grass, shopping, and sight seeing. Janet blessed many with hand-knit dishcloths, scarves, and blankets. She will be remembered for her quick wit and sense of humor. She had a very giving heart and a vibrant personality. If anyone needed anything she was there.
Janet is survived by her sons, Gary (Sherri) Ackerman and Robert (Deb) Ackerman; daughter, Linda (John) Kastor; daughter-in-law, Karen Ackerman; brother, John Lawrence; sister-in-law, Judy Lawrence; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews who loved her dearly; and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Lyle and Steven Ackerman; and brother, David Lawrence.
We will miss her terribly, but we have peace knowing that she is free from this world and pain. She is with her Jesus and loved ones.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at ROXBURY CHURCH OF CHRIST with Pastor Jon Grice officiating. Entombment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family would like to thank Julie, Pam, Stephanie, Alex and the Mercy Hospice team for helping to care for our mother. You are all amazing and we are so thankful for you.