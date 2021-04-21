Janet M. (Fosdal) Oldenburg

February 3, 1936 - April 18, 2021
JANESVILLE, WI - JANESVILLE - Janet Marlene Oldenburg, age 85, of Janesville, died Sunday, April 18, 2021. Marlene was born on February 3, 1936 to the late Thorval and Lillian Fosdal. She graduated from Stoughton High School in 1953. After graduating from the UW School of Nursing, she worked as a Registered Nurse at many area hospitals, retiring from Stoughton Hospital in 2001. Marlene married Karsten Oldenburg on October 19, 1957.
Marlene is survived by her sons, Jon (Dawn) Oldenburg and Scott Oldenburg; grandchildren, James, Jessica, Joelle, Jennafer, Mark and Casey; four great-grandchildren; a sister by heart, Connie Ray (daughters Cheryl and Judi); and many Fosdal cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Karsten; her parents; and granddaughter, KaLee.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Marlene at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Jefferson Memory Care, Rainbow Hospice and her cousin, John Fosdal, for the loving care given to Marlene.
HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME OF Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.henkeclarson.com