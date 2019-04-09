July 24, 1931 - April 6, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Janet M. Bollerud, age 87, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Oak Park Place in Janesville. She was born on July 24, 1931, the daughter of Gilbert and Mary (Jones) Horn. Janet graduated from Milton Union High School, in 1949, and went on to teach sewing for Singer Sewing Machines at the age of 18. Janet married her husband, Robert Bollerud, on September 17, 1949, at the Milton Junction Methodist Church. Janet and Robert worked their family farm for nearly 30 years, and she lovingly sewed clothing for her family in her free time. Janet was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend.

She is survived by her sons, Dale (Michele Buggs) Bollerud of Beloit, and Gary (Vicki) Bollerud of Highlands Ranch, CO; grandchildren: Brandon (Tabatha) Bollerud, Bradley Bollerud, and Brittany (Ryan) Barrett; great grandchildren: Jocelyn Bollerud, Brayden and Brycen Barrett; and sister, Charlotte Horn of Milton.

Janet is predeceased by her parents; and her husband, Robert on May 26, 2011.

A private family service and burial will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made in Janet's memory to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com