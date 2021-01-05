Janet Louise Petterson

December 30, 2020
Evansville, WI - Janet Louise (Austria) Petterson, died at home on December 30, 2020.
Janet was born in 1937 to Dr. William and Rowena (Grandy) Austria. She graduated from Evansville High School. In 1957 she married Robert J. Petterson. They had five children; Kari Myrland (Glen Jones), Jackie Morgan, Mike (Carla), Tom (Elaine), and Brad (Jeannie).
Janet is survived by her husband Robbie, her children, 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; Joanne Dingle, Jeanette Finnane (Pat), Susan Luers, John, James (Lorraine) and Jean Berg.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Susan Bahner, brothers-in-law Robert Dingle, Ronald Petterson, Richard Luers and Jay Blum, and niece Deb (Blum) Olsen.
Janet was an active member of St. Paul Catholic Church and the Evansville community throughout her life.
There will be no services at this time. Burial will take place in Holy Cross cemetery Evansville at a later date.
Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family.
Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com