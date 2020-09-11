August 22, 1931 - September 5, 2020
Janesville, WI and Naples, FL -- Janet Lorane Cain, 89, of both Janesville, WI and Naples, FL, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020. Janet was raised in Milwaukee, WI, and attended college at Wisconsin Teachers College, which is now the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Janet married Ken Cain in 1951, and they moved to Janesville. Janet was a great baker, earning the Gazette's Cook of the Week twice, and she enjoyed knitting, playing bridge, and watching her three sons competitively sail on Delavan Lake.
Janet is survived by her husband, Ken; her three sons: Tom (Silvana), Tim (Mary), and Tedd (Jana); five grandchildren: Sarah, Tim, Abby, Matt, and Connor; and three great-grandchildren: Olivia, Charlotte, and Jack.
A private family memorial will take place in the near future.