November 18, 1939 - June 21, 2021
Janesville, WI - Janet Lea Bianchetti, 81, Janesville, passed away with family at her side on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Willowick Assisted Living. She was born November 18, 1939 in Freeport, IL to the Late Elden and Virginia (Howard) Steele. On January 9, 1957, Janet married Robert "Bob" Bianchetti, in South Beloit, WI. He preceded her in death on March 2, 2020.
Janet loved her flower gardens, watching the birds especially at her feeders she had in the yard, baking wedding cakes but baking in general, and reading. She had a faith in her religion throughout her life. Over the years you could find her working at JoAnn Fabrics or Ben Franklin. She used her skills of crafting and baking to later teach home economics at Oakhill Christian School. She retired after caring for children and being house management for a local family. As the great grandchildren started coming around she would love spending time with them; especially Ryerson, Emberly, Jaxson, Branson, and her excitement to be adding another great granddaughter Dawson.
Janet is survived by her children: Rick Bianchetti, Lanny Bianchetti, and Wendy Bianchetti; her grandchildren: DeeAnn (Paul) Senn, William (Jennifer) Bianchetti, Corina (Timothy) Ast, Crystal DeBauche, and Kara (Brandon) Davis; her 15 great grandchildren; her sister Marlene (Harvey) Rayner; and sister-in-law Margaret Steele. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister Linda (Bob King; brother Thomas Steele; daughter-in-law Jennifer Bianchetti; great grandson Bryer Senn; and her best friend Shirley Miller.
Funeral Service for Janet will be held at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 4:00 PM with Pastor Tim Ramsden officiating. Visitation will begin at 3:00 PM until time of service at the funeral home. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
Janet's family wishes to sincerely thank Willowick Assisted Living especially Maria and Rachel and Heartland Hospice - Ashton. The care and compassion all of you have shown will be appreciated forever by us.