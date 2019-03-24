May 24, 1938 - March 17, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Janet K. Williams, age 80, of Janesville, died peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, with her family by her side. She was born in Fort Dodge, IA, on May 24, 1938, the daughter of the late Verlin and Lillian (Clarken) Pirie. Janet graduated from Fort Dodge High School, and later married William "Bill" Williams on August 22, 1957. Janet was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church. She was proud to be a wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Her family meant everything to her, and all who knew her benefited from her selfless and generous heart. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Bill; and her children: Kim Williams of Janesville, Gary (Jeanne) Williams of Janesville and Barbara (Robert) Prescott of Verona, WI; grandchildren who she adored: Morgan Williams, Sarah Prescott, Olivia Prescott, Grace Williams, Nichole Williams, and Megan Williams. She is further survived by her sister, Carol Hamilton of Urbandale, IA; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by an infant son, Thomas Joseph Williams.

Funeral Services will be held at 11a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home with Very Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI. (608)752-2444 www.whitcomb-lynch.com