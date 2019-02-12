January 5, 1942 - February 11, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Janet I. Bladow, 77 of Elkhorn, WI, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Golden Years of Lake Geneva. She was born January 5, 1942 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Donald and Angela (Coppersmith) Rurey. Janet married Everett E. Bladow on July 21, 1961 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in East Troy, WI. Janet and Everett were both active members of Sugar Creek Lutheran Church in Elkhorn. Janet enjoyed quilting, baking, cooking and canning food from her garden. She also enjoyed making jams and jellies from her garden. Janet was a homemaker but worked a variety of jobs throughout her life as certified nursing assistant, school bus driver and kitchen aide at the school. She volunteered with the 4-H Club, Boy Scouts and was a Sunday School teacher. Janet was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Janet is survived by her husband of 57 years, Everett; four children: Patricia Bladow of Elkhorn, WI, Dan (Amy) Bladow of Walkerton, IN, Chris Bladow of Lake Geneva, WI and Jennifer (Paul) Hermes of Pleasant Prairie, WI; and eight grandchildren: Natalie (Jesse) Heaton, Zachary and Greg Christian, Sage and Tess Bladow, Joshua Schumacher, Jack and Owen Hermes. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Donna Iselin; and brother, Richard Rurey.

Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd. Elkhorn, WI, with Pastor Dick Inglett officiating. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sugar Creek Lutheran Church. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn.