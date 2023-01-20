Clinton, WI - Janet E. Schilke age 86 of Clinton died Wednesday January 18, 2023, at Willowick in Clinton. She was born November 10, 1936, to Earl and Elvira (Dalrymple) Guif in Wisconsin. Janet graduated from Sharon High School, class of 1954. She attended Milwaukee cosmetology college for two years. Janet married Henry "Hank" Schilke on October 8, 1956, in Wheaton, IL. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2001. Janet was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Clinton and a member of the Sharon Legion Auxiliary since 1956. She assisted her husband, Hank in his funeral & furniture businesses in both Sharon and Clinton. Janet also worked as a teachers aid at the Sharon School and volunteered at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Janet was an avid gardener, enjoyed reading and caring for her lawn.
Janet is survived by her two daughters, Susan (Tom) Bottoms and Barbara (Daniel) Norris; three grandchildren, Kati (Rick) Miller, Carrie (Michael) Lee & Eric (Brooke) Lee; one great grandson, Alex Neuwirth; her four sisters, Marilyn Lowry, Ginny Utesch, Barb (Joe) Zondlo and Sherry Jimieson; her brother, Stan (Carol) Guif; her sister-in-law, Cheryl Stephen and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son Mark, and her brother, Ed.
The family would like to thank the staff at Willowick for the care they gave Janet.
Janet's Funeral Service will be 12 Noon on Saturday January 21, 2023, in the FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH of CLINTON, 309 Allen Street, Clinton with Rev. Charles Case officiating. Friends will be received on Saturday in Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sharon, WI.