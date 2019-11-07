September 1, 1930 - November 5, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Janet C. Prusansky, age 89, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Oak Park Place. She was born in Janesville on September 1, 1930; the daughter of Otto and Mabel (Lucier) Rimmele. Janet married her loving and faithful husband John Prusansky Jr., at the Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, on December 2, 1950, and they spent 61 wonderful years together before John's passing in 2012. Janet retired as a secretary from the Local 95 UAW union after 25 years. Janet enjoyed family gatherings, knitting, crocheting, sewing, music, and crosswords in her free time. She also enjoyed writing stories and learning to play the organ in her later years. She will lovingly be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.

Janet is survived by six children: Francis (Kim) Prusansky, Sue (Randy) Downing, Linda (Brad) Mair, Tim (Cathy) Prusansky, Deb (John) Barriage, and Kris (Randy) Kirby; 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; Sisters in law Maryann Reilly and Pat Venable, and many extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Prusansky Jr., her parents, brother, Luciere Rimmele, and sister, Zona Mennicke.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH in Janesville; with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the CHURCH. Committal service will immediately follow Mass at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Janet's family would like to offer their sincere gratitude and thanks to all of her caregivers at Milton Senior Living, Huntington Place, Oak Park Place, and Heartland Hospice for their dedicated and loving care of Janet over the last few years.