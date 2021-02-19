August 12, 1938 - February 13, 2021
Janesville, WI - Janet A. Edwards, age 82, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at St. Mary Hospital in Madison. Janet was born in Eau Claire on August 12, 1938; the daughter of Charles and Helen (Stanwick) Persiko. Janet attended and graduated from Eau Claire Senior High in 1956. She married the love of her life, Theodore "Todd" Edwards on April 25, 1959 in Eau Claire at St. James Catholic Church. Janet loved playing games and cards, and even belonged to a few card clubs in Janesville. She and Todd enjoyed spending winter months in Arizona (Oct thru April) up until 2019. Janet enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening and flowers. Her greatest passion was sewing. She made countless love filled quilts for her family members and others to snuggle in. She crocheted or knitted many warm hats, gloves and scarfs. Janet and Todd where faithful and devout Catholics throughout their lives.
She is survived by her husband, Theodore G. "Todd" Edwards; children: Theodore J. "Tad" (Lori) Edwards, Lee (Carol) Edwards, Terry (PJ) Edwards, Paul (Alice) Edwards, and Steve (Georgianna) Edwards; grandchildren: Jesica (Brent) Thorson, Andrew (Katie) Edwards, Allison Hernandez, Lisa Edwards, Bobbi Jean Voelki, Amy Matthews, Kelsey (Weston) Wilhelm, Misty (Robert) Edwards Brown; great grandchildren: Ella, Ethan, Everett, Sullivan, Evangeline, Vincent, Jazmyne, Lemar, Pharrell, Corey, Kylie, Deni, Mia, Timmy, Justice, DJ; siblings: Dick (Gail) Persiko and Sue (Gordy) Gullikson; and numerous extended family members and friends. Janet is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: Dave Persiko and Judy Gunderson.
A private family service will be held at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH with committal at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations are welcomed to either the St. Jude Children's Hospital or to the Salvation Army. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com