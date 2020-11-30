Janet A (Appleby) Lipke

September 30, 1931 - November 24, 2020
Milton, WI - Janet A. Lipke, age 89 of Milton, died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
Born September 30, 1931 in Janesville, Janet Appleby grew up in Magnolia, WI, Orlando, FL, and Brooklyn, OH. Her family moved to Newville when Janet was in her teens and she graduated from Milton Union High School in 1949.
Janet held clerical positions in Milwaukee and Janesville before her marriage to William "Bill" Lipke June 19, 1953. Except for their stay in Germany during Bill's enlistment in the US Army, they lived in Milton the rest of their lives.
During the 1960s, Janet established the first H & R Block franchise in Milton and operated it for many years. For a short time, she owned the H & R Block in Brodhead as well. A few years after selling the Block franchises, Janet opened her own tax preparation service and operated it until she retired. She thoroughly enjoyed training every year to learn the new tax codes and prided herself on saving her clients money.
Janet had been a member of Milton's Business and Professional Women. She was a member of the First Congregational Church in Milton for more than 65 years where she often served in leadership positions.
As a younger woman, Janet enjoyed golf and bowling, but forever loved crossword and logic puzzles when she was alone and board and card games when people were around. With her competitive spirit she never let anyone win regardless of their age and cheating was strictly prohibited. She was an avid reader. Janet loved children, always insisting that the neighborhood meet at her house. Even after her own children were grown, she would seek out her younger neighbors and hire them to do painting or yard work. The jobs generally included an ice cream break.
Janet had many pearls of wisdom to share, such as don't look at the glass of milk you're walking with (or you'll spill it), and never pull the longer end of the lace to untie your shoes (or you'll wind up with a knot). And with her knowledge of taxes, she reminded every young working person to open a Roth IRA.
Janet was a stickler for proper grammar and word usage and would not hesitate to correct a speaker. She enjoyed debating opinions on public policy and historical events. She was also compassionate and generous. She quietly helped people in financial need and supported her favorite charities, often anonymously.
Janet is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Lannie and Dick Troon, Milton, and her son and daughter-in-law Bill and Bridget Lipke, Jr. , Cleveland, OH; her grandsons: Dixon Troon and his fiancée Ashley Alexander, Milton; Dan Troon, San Francisco, CA; Kendal and Emily Lipke, Brooklyn, OH; Brendan Lipke and Liam Lipke, Cleveland; her sister, Del Appleby, New Smyrna Beach, FL, and brother-in-law Dennis Hadick, Parma Heights, OH. She was predeceased by her husband, Bill, in 2008; her parents Lloyd "Coach" and Annie Coleman Appleby; and her siblings Betty Eschuk, Lloyd Appleby, and Karen Hadick.
Because no visitation or public service will be held, Janet's family requests messages of remembrance be sent to janetalipke@gmail.com or to the family in c/o Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 828 S. Janesville Street, Milton, WI 53563. Financial memorials may be made to The Gathering Place or the First Congregational Church in Milton.
The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the Family with arrangements.