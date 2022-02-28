Evansville, WI - Janeace Mae Milz, age 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the Kelly House in Evansville. She was born on June 20, 1941 in Beloit, Wisconsin, the third of nine children born to William and Alice (Stenli) Lawrence. Janeace started a family early in life and drove school bus in the Evansville School District for over thirty years. One of her proudest moments was being crowned as Evansville's Centennial Queen and reigning over the City's 100 year celebration festivities.
Janeace retired from bus driving to pursue her love of antiques. She acquired many antiques at local auctions and then opened "7 th Heaven Antiques" in downtown Evansville which she owned and operated for several years along with her dear friend, Margaret Hawthorne. Later in life, Janeace would marry her good friend, Paul Milz. The two of them enjoyed their golden years by fishing, turkey hunting, and bartending at Union Tavern. Janeace enjoyed the patrons who would come to see her faithfully.
The family has fond memories of swimming in Grandma's swimming pool and playing cards at the kitchen table. This would later become a family tradition on Christmas Eve. Janeace was a fun, loving person and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Jim (Rhonda) Crans, Randy (Diana) Crans, and Lori (Bill) Lenz, all of Evansville, seven grandchildren, James (J.R.) Crans, Nicole Crans, Ericka Adams, Jessica Raupp, Leah Hurtley, Janeace Leeder Radtke, and Randall Leeder, Jr., nine great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, brothers, Stanley (Marilyn) Lawrence, Jim (Dawn) Lawrence, and Butch (Joanne) Lawrence, sisters, Diana Lawrence, and Sheri (Chris) Norman, and a stepson, Gary Brunsvold.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Bill Lawrence, sisters Marilyn Green and Connie Moore, and husbands, Robert Brunsvold and Paul Milz.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home with Reverend Matthew Poock officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville. A visitation will be held from 10:30 A.M. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com.
