Delavan, WI - Jane N. Barry, age 85, of Delavan passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021 at home. She was born in Chicago on May 19, 1936 to Edward and Norien (Kennefick) O'Brien. Jane was united in marriage to Maurice "Joe" Barry on June 23, 1956 in at Visitation Church in Chicago. He passed away on September 23, 1997.
Jane is survived by her children, Jean (David) Burbank, of Prior Lake, MN, Judy Cahill, of Delavan, Brian (Peg) Barry, of Elgin, IL, and Christopher Barry of Adams, WI; grandchildren, Jack (Corrine) Barry, Therese (Vinicius) Barry Ferreira, Maureen, Kathleen and Bridget Cahill, and Anna and Maura Barry; and great grandchildren, Remy and Cecilia Cahill.
Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Joe; her parents; a sister, Joan Thacker; and a brother, Gene O'Brien.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan. A Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church. Burial will take place at St. Andrews Cemetery. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
