Jane Marie Godfrey

Fort Atkinson, WI - Jane Godfrey, 75, Fort Atkinson, passed away on November 8, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison, WI.
Jane was born on September 16, 1947, to Norm and Mary Henze. She graduated from Whitewater High School in 1965. Jane married Gregg Godfrey of Whitewater on April 10, 1965. She was employed at Stoppenbach, Jones, raised calves and was a successful real estate agent. Jane loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and family. She was fun, energetic, witty, always making people laugh, kind, caring, compassionate and lit up every room. Jane was passionate about gardening and was an avid Texas Hold'em player.
She will be missed deeply by her family; husband, Gregg Godfrey of Fort Atkinson; sons, Greg M. Godfrey of Texas, and Darren (Mindy) Godfrey of Lake Mills; grandchildren, Carron (Greg M.), Silver and Cole (Darren); great-grandchildren, Jacksen and Landen; sisters and brothers.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Norm Henze; sisters, Sharon Anderson and Donna Lilly.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2:00pm at the Nitardy Funeral Home 1008 Madison Ave Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:00pm until the time of the service. A Celebration of Jane's life and lunch will follow at the VFW, N2074 Vets Lane, Fort Atkinson, WI. All are welcome. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
