August 28, 1924 - May 22, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Jane M. Rahn, age 94, of Delavan, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. She was born in Milwaukee on August 28, 1924, to Waldemar and Sophie (Berner) Prohl. Jane received her undergrad at UW Madison, and her Masters work at UWM. She was involved in education her entire working career. She was a school teacher at DDHS from 1970 until her retirement in 1986. Jane was an advisor for the school newspaper "The Cometeer" for many years and was also very active with Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Jane is survived by her children: Gloria Allen, of Delavan, Suzanne (Stan) Westbrook, of WA, and Richard Rahn, of MO; four grandchildren: James Allen, Kim (Bruce) Pontel, John Westbrook, and David Westbrook; nieces and a nephew; and many friends, and former students.

Jane is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Doris (Edward) Deam; and a grandson, Steven Allen.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street in Delavan with Rev. Robert P. Rickman officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. Burial will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield. Memorials can be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with School. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com