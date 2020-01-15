July 18, 1949 - January 9, 2020

Milton, WI -- Jane M. Douglas, age 70, of Milton, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, while surrounded in love by her family and friends. Jane was born on July 18, 1949 to Neil and Verna (Benson) Ohnstad. She graduated in 1967 from Faribault High School, Faribault, MN. She then attended Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN and graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. Always wanting to learn more, she went on to receive a master's degree in Elementary Mathematics from Center Graduate College. She married Dennis Douglas on June 8, 1974 at the "Singing Hills" Girl Scout Camp in Waterville, MN.

Jane started as a teacher in Hibbing, MN, then moved to Milton after marrying Dennis. She taught kindergarten in the Milton School District for 34 years, where she touched the lives of thousands of young students. Jane traveled the country as a Math Their Way instructor, sharing innovative ways for teachers to improve their elementary math programs. Jane was also dedicated to the math and reading programs in Milton, and served as a Reading Recovery teacher and Bridges Math instructor. Jane maintained a very active social life after retirement, with weekly lunch dates, breakfast clubs, book clubs, game days, and Mah-Jong games. She and Dennis also enjoyed traveling together and were able to take many trips around the country while staying in their little travel camper, which they loved.

As important as teaching was to Jane, her family was always the most important part of her life. She was their biggest cheerleader, the best giver of advice, and always the voice of reason. She will be missed dearly. Jane is survived by her husband, Dennis; daughters, Kate (Kirk) Walton, Marissa (Wun-Pu) Chiang; grandchildren: Brady, Allie, Macie, Andrew and Alexa; brother, James (Dawn) Ohnstad; and brother-in-law, Donald (Anna) Douglas; and many nieces; nephews; cousins, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Lenore Ohnstad; and brother-in-law, David Douglas.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Milton. Father David Wanish will officiate a "Mass of Christian Burial" at 12 p.m. The family invites all friends and family to join them for a luncheon following the church service. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.