July 27, 1936 - November 20, 2019

Milton -- Jane Gracine Leach, 83, of Milton, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Ames Family Hospice Home in West Lake, OH. Jane was born on July 27, 1936 in Milton, WI to the late Marion and Ruby (Freeman) Roberts. She graduated from Milton High School. On May 5, 1956, Jane married Lawrence Leach at the Methodist Church in Milton. She worked for many years at Prent in Janesville. Jane was a longtime member of the Milton Seventh Day Baptist Church.

Jane is survived by her daughters, JoAnn (Tim) Novotny and Shirley (Thomas) Roherty; grandchildren: Kelsey and Rachel Novotny, Alexandra (David) Yesenko, and Michaela Roherty; great-grandchildren, Robert and Everett; brothers, Joe (Shirley) Roberts and Jack (Betty) Roberts; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence; siblings: Virginia Knudsen, Betty Hume, Jim Roberts, JoAnn Seils, and Darlene Bowers.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Milton Seventh Day Baptist Church with Rev. Herb Saunders officiating. Burial will follow at Milton Junction Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday at the church from 10 AM until the start of the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jane's name to Camp Wakonda. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com