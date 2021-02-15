Jane Evans

February 9, 2021
Bee Branch, AR - Jane Ellen Evans 77, of Bee Branch, Arkansas went to her heavenly home February 9, 2021. She entered this world in Janesville, Wisconsin to the delight of her parents, Rudolph and Leona (Reich) Wetzel.
She is preceded in death by both parents.
Jane married the love of her life Doice Evans on May 30, 1964 in Janesville, Wisconsin, together they welcomed 2 sons and a daughter into their lives. She retired after 30 years of service at Parker-Pen-Panoramic-Gillette in Wisconsin. Jane loved cooking, baking and the outdoors especially camping in Wisconsin. She enjoyed watching hummingbirds, riding horses, four wheeling, and gardening. Jane also traveled and was blessed to have been able to see Alaska, Las Vegas, Florida, Tunica and don't forget the cruises; Bahama, Jamaica, and Cancun, Mexico. Her love for her family and her rat terrier Ollie, surpassed all the travels and adventures.
Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not. We love you.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Doice of the home, children; Michael (Julie)Evans of Milton, Wisconsin, Tim Evans, Amy Evans of Janesville, Wisconsin, grandchildren; Chase Evans, Trevor Evans, Sydney Evans, Tommy (Andria) Adams, great-grandchild, Blaine Adams and a host of family and friends.