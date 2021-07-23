Jane E. Miles

Delavan, WI - Jane E. (Rosser) Miles, age 95, passed away following an extended illness on July 21, 2021 at her daughter's home, with family by her side. She was the daughter of Roy and Lucy (Norris) Rosser. She married Donald Miles on June 19, 1946. They resided on Delavan Lake. Jane was a stay-at-home mom, and her greatest joy was being together with her family. She was named "Mother of the Year" by The Delavan Enterprise in 1969. She enjoyed camping and bowling in couples league. She was a member of the Janesville and Southern Lakes chapters of Sweet Adelines. She and daughter Patti were part of the champion "Satin Sounds" barbershop quartet. Jane was an excellent seamstress, and made gowns for proms, weddings, and her barbershop quartet. She worked with her family's restaurants in Delavan, as well as at the "Brat Pit" at the Walworth County Fair. She would visit local pubs "where everyone knew her name" with friends to cheer on the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers.
Jane is survived by 7 children: Donna (Jim), Dick (Karen), Roy (Vi), Patti (Larry), Tim
(Celeste), Terri (Larry), and Amy (Terry); her brother, Roger (Avis) Rosser; 21 grandchildren, 44great-grandchildren, and 22 great-great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Don; son, Donald Scott; brother, Roy Rosser, Jr.; and sisters Vivian, Ruth, and Sue.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at Roselawn Memory Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
The family thanks Dr. Poplar in Delavan, and Agrace Hospice and their staff, Janesville, for their compassionate care of Jane. Any memorials in Jane's name may be given to Agrace Hospice in Janesville. Jane was an extraordinary woman who touched many lives and will be missed by all.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you did not go alone.
Parts of us went with you
The day God called you home.
