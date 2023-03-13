Janesville, WI - Jane Dennis, age 96, of Janesville, passed away at home on Monday, March 6, 2023. She was born in Oakland, Illinois on October 23, 1926; the daughter of Garlen and Lucy (Pribble) Dennis. She graduated from Lodi High School, class of 1947. Jane spent the past 62 years of her life in Janesville and worked for the General Motors Corporation as Secretary, retiring in April of 1982.
She is survived by her sisters Lena Ihle and Helen Everson; and numerous extended family members. Jane is preceded in death by her beloved parents; and her brothers and sisters: Carl Dennis, Nora Anderson, Slater Pribble, Harold (Buddy) Dennis, Virginia (Gin) Hagar, Barbara (Bobbie) Montgomery, Earl (Spud) Dennis, Max (Babe) Dennis, her beloved twin sister Jean Foster, and Margaret Sconzert.
A private family inurnment will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorial donations are welcome in Jane's honor to the Lions Eye Bank, 5003 Tradewinds Pkwy, Madison, WI 53718. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit:www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Jane's family would like to sincerely thank her neighbors, Bill and Mary; and her good friends Shelley and Jim for all of the help and love they shared with Jane. They made it possible for Jane to live independently in her home these past few years. In addition, the incredible care from the Agrace Hospice team was so very appreciated in her final weeks on earth.
To plant a tree in memory of Jane Dennis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.