Jane Dennis

October 23, 1926 - March 6, 2023

Janesville, WI - Jane Dennis, age 96, of Janesville, passed away at home on Monday, March 6, 2023. She was born in Oakland, Illinois on October 23, 1926; the daughter of Garlen and Lucy (Pribble) Dennis. She graduated from Lodi High School, class of 1947. Jane spent the past 62 years of her life in Janesville and worked for the General Motors Corporation as Secretary, retiring in April of 1982.

