Jane Clark

Whitewater, WI - Jane M. Clark, 68, of Whitewater passed away after a courageous fight with multiple myeloma on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at UW hospital in Madison.
Jane was born in Janesville, Wisconsin on January 29, 1954. She was the daughter of Cecil and Anne (Schluttner) Moench. Jane had worked at UAW Legal Service for 37 years and retired in 2017. She was a member of Mount Zion Church.
Jane "Janey" was all about family. She absolutely loved and adored her children and grandchildren. She was there for them everyday and they were the light of her life.
Jane is survived by her two sons, David (Danelle) Clark, Mike (Jessica Moe) Clark; six grandchildren, Mason, Morgan, Makayla, Alison, Lance, Kerstin; and Mark Luther - who was her loving significant other for 22 years. She is also survived by nine brothers and sisters, Ceil (Donald) Brown, Fran Moench, Cheri Shuman, Cindy Moench, Tom Moench, Peggy (Steve) Arneson, Bill (Brenda) Moench, Maer Moench Brentlinger, Pete (Kathy) Moench; many nieces and nephews.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Anne Moench.
A memorial visitation will be on November 26, 2022 from 1PM to 3PM at Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, WI 53190. A celebration of life will be held afterward at Dave and Danelle Clark's home at N493 Old 26 Road, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jane's name to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.