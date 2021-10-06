LosMolinos, CA - Jane Anne (Hubertz) Bielich, 73, of Los Molinos, CA died Friday October 1, 2021 at home surrounded by her family. She was born December 6, 1947 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of the late Curtis M. and Josephine J. (Featherstone) Hubertz. Jane graduated from Big Foot High School with the Class of 1966. She then attended and graduated from University of Wisconsin Madison with a degree in Molecular Biology. After graduation she worked for the University of Wisconsin as a Molecular Biologist doing research for them for over 20 years. Jane was united in marriage to Howard W. Bielich on May 22, 1982 in Fontana, WI. After retiring from the University of Wisconsin she and Howard moved to California in 2001. Jane was a devoted and loving wife and mother who will be deeply missed by her husband of 39 years, Howard, her two children: Megan Bielich of Los Molinos, CA and Matthew (Wes Backous) Bielich of Redmond, WA and by her seven siblings: Judith (Joseph) Kompare of Lyons. IL, Pete Hubertz of Walworth, WI, Curtis John (Rosemary) Hubertz of Elkhorn, WI, Craig (Jamie) Hubertz of Delavan, WI, JoEllen Shelton of Elkhorn, WI, Chris (Sara) Hubertz of Elm Grove, WI and Patrick (Peg) Hubertz of Walworth, WI and by numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. The family is grateful to Butte Hospice for their compassionate care of Jane. Visitation will be 9:00 am until 10:30 am Saturday October 9, 2021 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home 730 N. Wisconsin Street Elkhorn, WI. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church 107 W. Walworth Street Elkhorn, WI. Burial will be at Roselawn Memory Gardens in the Town of Delavan WI. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
