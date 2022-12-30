Elkhorn, WI - Janat M. Williams, age 84, of Elkhorn passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Holton Manor in Elkhorn after a fierce battle with cancer. She was born in Elkhorn on March 3, 1938 to Clarence and Mildred (Easterling) Henschel. Janat was an avid motorcycle rider and traveled all over the US with several groups including Women on Wheels, and the BMW and Goldwing Clubs. A favorite hobby was cake decorating. Jan made beautiful wedding cakes and taught cake decorating at Gateway Tech. She worked for 30 years at Lakeland Hospital in Elkhorn and after retirement she loved to work with family in the kitchen at Pearce's Farm Stand. Later in life, Jan took up painting classes.
Janat is survived by her children, Teresa Hines, of Freeport, IL, Gene (Sue) Williams, of Darien, Roger (Ann) Williams, of Sharon, and Karen Pearce (Dave Luczak), of Elkhorn; 14 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren; a sister, Linda Richards, of Delavan; nieces, Kayla "KC" Richards (Jordan Lockhart), of Elkhorn, and Chris Teena Hunt (Steve), of San Diego; and a nephew, James Richards, of Pittsburgh.
Janat is preceded in death by her parents; great granddaughter, Cassidy; and fiancé, Vernon Schmuck Sr.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
