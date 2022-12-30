Janat M. Williams

March 3, 1938 - December 27, 2022

Elkhorn, WI - Janat M. Williams, age 84, of Elkhorn passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Holton Manor in Elkhorn after a fierce battle with cancer. She was born in Elkhorn on March 3, 1938 to Clarence and Mildred (Easterling) Henschel. Janat was an avid motorcycle rider and traveled all over the US with several groups including Women on Wheels, and the BMW and Goldwing Clubs. A favorite hobby was cake decorating. Jan made beautiful wedding cakes and taught cake decorating at Gateway Tech. She worked for 30 years at Lakeland Hospital in Elkhorn and after retirement she loved to work with family in the kitchen at Pearce's Farm Stand. Later in life, Jan took up painting classes.

