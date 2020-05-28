April 23, 1943 - May 27, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Janalee S. Olsen, age 77, of Janesville, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. She was born in Rice Lake on April 23, 1943, and was later adopted and raised in Hanover by Ed and Edith (Turrell) Olson. Jan married Lawrence P. Olsen on March 17, 1962. She worked security at Allied Automotive and was also a Teacher's Aide at St. William Catholic School.
Survivors include her husband, Larry; son, David Olsen of Janesville; three daughters: Lorie Olsen, Tracie (Kurt) Linck and Sandra (Thomas) Yungerman all of Janesville; a daughter-in-law, Judy Olsen of Michigan; five grandchildren: Jessica, Zachary, Logan, Alexander, and Hayden; a great-grandson, Kayson; brother, David (Gail) Olson; as well as nieces; nephews; great nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and mother and father-in-law.
At the family's request, no services will be held at this time. The Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home is assisting the family. For an online guestbook and condolences: www.whitcomb-lynch.com