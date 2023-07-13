Jan Clarke Hoffman

January 12, 1941 - July 1, 2023 Oregon, WI - Jan Hoffman, born on January 12th, 1941, in Janesville, WI, passed away peacefully on July 1st, 2023 at 82. He was the son of Arlo and Genevieve Hoffman. Jan graduated from Janesville High School in 1959 and worked at The Parker Pen Co while attending WSU-Whitewater, graduating in 1967. He taught at Beloit Public Schools (1967-1975), then Janesville Public School System retiring in 1998. He developed science educational materials for children, creating his program; “Shoebox Science.” For 6 summers, he taught hands-on science to teachers at WSU- Platteville. In 1988, he was one of the first Wisconsin teachers to receive a Christa McAuliffe Fellowship, allowing him to present science workshops for teachers and programs for children throughout the state. He had several articles published in educational magazines on his programs. Jan began golfing at 12 and developed a love for the game. He was the most valuable golfer in both his junior and senior years of high school. He was a member of WSU-Whitewater’s golf team and was named to the all-district first team in 1966. From 1961 to 1975, he won 9 Janesville Men’s City Golf Tournaments and many smaller tournaments. In August 1964, he represented the city of Janesville in a golf exhibition with golf legend Jack Nicklaus at the Beloit Country Club (he scored a 69 to Jack’s 68). In 1993, he was inducted into the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame. Jan spent 12 summers giving golf lessons to children at the Mounds in Fort Atkinson and worked as a starter/ranger and junior golf instructor at Hawk’s Landing Golf Course in Verona. His many hobbies include woodworking, gardening, tropical fish, arrowsmithing, traveling, and enjoying his 1931 Model A Ford. He was a member of Memorial United Church of Christ in Fitchburg, WI. Jan is survived by his loving wife, Terry; Son, Scott (Chris) Hoffman; and grandson, Tyler Hopfensperger; Stepchildren, Deanna (Steve) Bahrke, Brock (Lori) Clarke, and Grandchildren Dylan (Mikey) Paulson, Gabbie (fiancé Dylan Helser) and Reese Bahrke (SO Abby Haynes) and Casey and Brodie Clarke. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held on July 21, 2023, at Memorial UCC, 5705 Lacy Rd., Fitchburg, WI with Pastor Katya Ouchakof officiating. Visitation begins at 11:00 AM, and the service at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Boys and Girls Club of Janesville, www.bgcjanesville.org, Raptor Education Group Inc raptoreducationgroup.org/support.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.