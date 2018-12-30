August 28, 1955 - December 27, 2018
BLACK EARTH/MOSINEE/ELKHORN, WI -- Jamie Michael Zwiebel, age 63, died peacefully on December 27, 2018, with family by his side. He was born at Lakeland Hospital in Elkhorn on August 28, 1955, to Milton and Ethlyn Zwiebel. Jamie was married to Laurie (Smiley) Zwiebel in 1986. Jamie was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, bird watching, and duck hunting. He always looked forward to his annual trip to Canada to fish with his buddies. His favorite sport was basketball, both watching and participating. He played in High School and continued to play until the age of 62. He also loved music and attended concerts often. His record collection was quite legendary. Some of his favorite musicians were Robin Trower, Joe Bonamassa, and Stevie Ray Vaughan. He was self-employed for the majority of his life, working as a kitchen cabinet and furniture craftsman. There are many homes throughout Wisconsin and Illinois displaying his beautiful work.
He is survived by his three children: Corey Zwiebel, and one grandson, Jayden, Carlsbad, CA, Jacob Zwiebel, Jodi (Sean) Price, and two granddaughters, Reese and Teagan; a sister, Debby (Peter) Manke, Black Earth, WI; a brother, Jeff (Gerry) Zwiebel, Elkhorn, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Marty; and his furry companion, Daisy.
A celebration of life will be held later this spring/early summer. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Jamie had a positive spirit and always saw the bright side of life. He will be remembered for his calming presence and wonderful sense of humor. He was a very loving and devoted father and was very proud of his children. We love you very much, Dad/Gramps, and know that you are watching over us.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse