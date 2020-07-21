April 16, 1974 - July 5, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Jamie Lee Kirchner passed away on July 5, 2020. He was born in Pekin, IL and graduated from Winnebago High School. He was an excellent father, a loving husband, and the most talented window installer around. He worked for Window World. Jamie was loved by everyone who knew him. He was a friend or brother to everyone. He was very unique. Anyone who knew him knew his preference for the Pentel Twist Ease lll mechanical pencils. He got very excited when he had new pencils. He also had to have his very specific feather pillows. He was the most intelligent person, and knew how to fix anything. He is the one many would go to if there were a problem. He will be missed by so many who loved him.
Jamie is survived by his wife, Selina; his three boys: Xander Weber, Donavan, and Silas; his sister, Cindy (Travis) Hinde; three nephews and a niece; his mother; and stepfather, Michael Davis; and father, George. He also leaves behind mother and father-in-law, Shirley and Ron Kimball; two sister in-laws, Angie (Trevor) Mitchell, Melisa (Bo) Conner, and their son Marzette Conner. He was preceded in death by his sister, Michelle.
A memorial will be held at North Love Baptist Church, 5301 E. Riverside Blvd., Rockford, IL. On Tuesday, august 4, a visitation 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with service 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., and a lunch following. There will also be a celebration of life scheduled to be determined for later date.