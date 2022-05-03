Jamie Lane "Hutch" Hutchison

Gallatin, TX - Jamie Lane Hutchison was born August 12, 1975 in Beloit, WI, to Brent and Laura (Hogan) Hutchison. He passed away peacefully in the comfort of Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN, after a long battle with cancer. He graduated from FJ Turner High School in Beloit. He was active in sports while in high school. Jame served in the U.S. Army 2006-2009. During his time, he was deployed to South Korea as a mechanic. During his life, he enjoyed many hobbies, including fishing, hunting , camping, football, and bowling. He was especially proud of his 300 game in bowling. Jamie loved animals and the outdoors. He liked to tinker around with cars. A good campfire and cookout after a long day of fishing was his idea of a perfect day. Jamie married Trista Reyes in 2008. They later divorced, but remained friends until his passing. Jamie enjoyed attending Central Christian Church in Beloit.
Jamie is survived by his father and stepmother, Brent (Kelly) Hutchison of Ferryville WI; mother and stepfather, Laura (Hogan) Hutchison and Maynard Sidie of Brodhead, WI; daughter, Hannah Williams of Burlington, WI; stepdaughters, Rayana Brand of Chino, CA, Gabriella Crick of Moreno Valley, CA; stepson, Ryan Crick of Gallatin, TN; step-grandchildren: Khloe, Rowen and Chanel; sisters: Joni Hutchison of Newville WI, Jeni (Dwayne) Sorg of Orfordville, and Jessica Hutchison of Beloit, WI; stepsisters: Jennifer (Randy) Palmer of Johnston, IA and Kerri (Sidie) Brandenburg of Brodhead, WI; stepbrothers, Tyler (Tori) Hanson of Creston, IA and Doug Sidie; nieces: MacKenzy Conkle, Lacey Sorg, Mylee Sorg and Remi Sorg; nephews, Dylan Sorg and Tayler Conkle; his ex-wife, Trista Reyes of Columbia, TN; many aunts; uncles and cousins. Jamie was preceded in death by his grandparents; aunts and uncles.
His Celebration of Life will be held at Central Christian Church in Beloit, WI on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. The family would like to invite friends and family to join in fellowship following the service at the VFW in Beloit, WI.
To plant a tree in memory of Jamie Hutchison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
