February 11, 1974 - April 4, 2021
Janesville, WI - Jamie A. Lippens, age 47, was born on February 11, 1974 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. He died on April 4, 2021. He graduated from Janesville Craig High School in 1992. He studied cabinet making and millwork at Moraine Park Technical College in Fond du Lac, graduating in 2008 and received a welding technical diploma from Blackhawk Technical College in 2015.
Jamie worked for Scharine Group in Whitewater, Morgan Corporation in Janesville and Stainless Tank and Equipment in Beloit. He loved music, making guitars, writing songs, woodworking, golf, and ice hockey.
Jamie was preceded in death by his mother, Melinda Lippens. He is survived by his father, John Lippens, his brother Nate Lippens, his daughter Finleigh Hough and her mother Jennifer Hough.
A private ceremony will take place at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. The Rev. Dr. Kathy Monson Lutes will officiate.
