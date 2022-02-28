James William "Jim" Walker

Edgerton, WI - James (Jim) William Walker, age 81, of Edgerton, passed away on February 5, 2022 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville, Wisconsin. He was a lifelong Edgerton resident and businessman.
On October 29, 1940, Jim and his sister, Eljean, were born in Edgerton, Wisconsin to William Henry Walker and Eldrid Senora (Nettum) Walker. He graduated from Edgerton High School in 1960, and on October 14, 1961, married Eileen J. Wulff at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton. He and Eileen had two children, Cindy and Steven. He worked along-side his father, William (Bill) Walker, at the family business. After Bill and Eldrid retired, Jim and his wife, Eileen continued the business until their retirement in 2011, ending the 59-year legacy of Walker's Friendly Service/Walker's Service LLC, serving and supporting the Edgerton community. Jim enjoyed his cats, hunting, fishing and the Packers.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Cindy Lou Walker of South Elgin, IL; his brother, Mark J. (Teresa) Walker of Emory, TX; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen; his son, Steven; his parents, Bill and Eldrid; and his sister, Eljean.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday March 5, 2022, at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton with Rev. Erik Jelinek officiating. Burial will be at Jensen Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in Jim's name to a charity of your choice or Agrace Hospice Care, 2901 N. Wright Rd, Janesville, WI 53546. The family is kindly requesting that anyone who is attending to please wear a mask. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
"The family would like to especially thank Jim's niece, Kathleen Romack and Dr. Kenneth Betts for their care of Jim and support to the family. We would also like to thank Jeffrey Roethe, Karen Paxson, Trenton Houfe, Donna Walker, Agrace Hospice Care and Huntington Place."
To plant a tree in memory of James Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.