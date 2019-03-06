James William Arthur, Jr.

June 1, 1934 - March 3, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- James William Arthur, Jr., 84, of Edgerton, WI, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 3, 2019. James was born on June 1, 1934 in Edgerton, WI, to the late James and Elvira (Ruosch) Arthur, Sr. He graduated from Edgerton High School, and worked for many years in the maintenance department at General Motors.

James is survived by his daughter, Nancy (Scott) Usher; grandchildren: Christy Mansfield, Tony (Rochelle) Atkinson, Cole (Kristina Windell) Walsh, George (Brittany) Arthur, William (Angie Leek) Arthur; step-grandchildren, Jeremy and Josh Usher; great-grandchildren: Dawson Mansfield, Emerald Atkinson; and Fionia Arthur; step great-grandchildren, Raedon and Matthew Rosenburg; sisters, Mary Millard, Clara (Duane) Snell; and many nieces; nephews; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Peggy Wilhite; son, Ronald Arthur; brothers, Henry Arthur, Charles Arthur, and sister, Helen Wentler.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the start of the services.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com

A special thank you to Heartland Hospice, and all the neighborhood friends.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse