June 1, 1934 - March 3, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- James William Arthur, Jr., 84, of Edgerton, WI, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 3, 2019. James was born on June 1, 1934 in Edgerton, WI, to the late James and Elvira (Ruosch) Arthur, Sr. He graduated from Edgerton High School, and worked for many years in the maintenance department at General Motors.

James is survived by his daughter, Nancy (Scott) Usher; grandchildren: Christy Mansfield, Tony (Rochelle) Atkinson, Cole (Kristina Windell) Walsh, George (Brittany) Arthur, William (Angie Leek) Arthur; step-grandchildren, Jeremy and Josh Usher; great-grandchildren: Dawson Mansfield, Emerald Atkinson; and Fionia Arthur; step great-grandchildren, Raedon and Matthew Rosenburg; sisters, Mary Millard, Clara (Duane) Snell; and many nieces; nephews; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Peggy Wilhite; son, Ronald Arthur; brothers, Henry Arthur, Charles Arthur, and sister, Helen Wentler.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the start of the services.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton

A special thank you to Heartland Hospice, and all the neighborhood friends.