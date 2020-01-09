December 26, 1944 - January 4, 2020

Arlington, TX -- James William Amble, 75, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital in Arlington, TX. He was born in Colfax, WI to the late Phillip and Selma Amble. James graduated from Chetek High School and earned his Bachelors of Science in Business Administration from Indiana Institute of Technology. He served in the Air Force from 1966-1969 as a Communications Operator. James was an Industrial Engineer with General Motors for 44 years, retiring in 2009. James was an avid University of Wisconsin sports fan and loved to travel the world with his wife.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Gail Ann Marie Amble of Arlington, TX; sons: Tom and Lauren Amble of Denver, CO, Joseph Poppy of Robbinsdale, MN, Jeffery and Christine Poppy, of Weston, CT, Michael and Amy Poppy of San Francisco, CA; grandchildren: Alison Poppy, Dylan Poppy, Nigel Poppy, Van Amble, Rhys Amble, and Nora Amble. He is preceded in death by brothers, Roger Amble and Gerald Amble.

Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, IN, with calling one-hour prior. Calling also Friday January 10, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial in Concordia Gardens Cemetery, Fort Wayne, IN. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.mccombandsons.com.