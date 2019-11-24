July 11, 1963 - November 9, 2019

Milton, WI -- James W. Shuga, 56, lost his battle with a long illness and passed away peacefully Saturday, November 9, 2019, at his home with his wife, Mary, by his side. He was born in Beloit, WI on July 11, 1963, the son of William and Betty (Brown) Shuga. He attended Craig High School, and spent many years in the Army Reserves. Jim grew up in Janesville, WI. He liked to bike, be outdoors, and spend lots of time with his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; three daughters; a son; and his grandchildren; mother, Betty (James) Householder; four sisters: Lisa (Shuga) DeVoe, Sara Householder, Shelley Householder, and Lori Householder, all of Janesville; numerous aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Shuga; his brothers, John Shuga, and Randy Householder; and his little sister, Heidi Householder.

There will be no services at this time. We ask that you say a prayer. He is at peace now.