James W Naughton

Edgerton, WI - James "Jim" W. Naughton, 76, of Edgerton, WI, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the VA Hospital, Madison. Jim was born on August 11, 1946 in Chicago, IL to the late Joseph M. and Evelyn (Milne) Naughton. He graduated from Oak Lawn Community High School in 1965 and entered the Navy. He was stationed on the USS Forrest Sherman from August 1967 till March 1970. Jim married Jacqueline Jennings on August 12, 1967. He worked for Clark Forklift in Chicago IL, C & D Batteries in Blue Bell, PA. After many enjoyable years camping at Lakeland Campground and falling in love with Milton, Jackie and Jim decided to move to the area permanently in 1996. When his father-in-law became disabled Jim customized a golf cart for his father-in-law to use at the campground. That "knack" for mechanics and customization led to Jim and Jackie to start Jim's Carts N' Parts in Milton. He was always very active with Veterans organizations and fundraising. He lived to work and loved his family.
Jim is survived by his two children: Jamie (Mike) Busse and Jim (Jennifer) Naughton; grandchildren: Katie, Mark, Samantha, Michael, Jacob, Madison; siblings: Barbara Stevens, Wild Bill (Deb Ford) Naughton, Jodie-Kay Naughton. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife: Jacqueline Naughton; brother: Gale Naughton.
There will be a private celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jim's name to Edgerton Outreach-HOPE to benefit at 210 W. Fulton St. Project, a donation for women's military housing. http://www.210westfultonstreet.com/
The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton are assisting the family.
