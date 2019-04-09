October 27, 1937 - April 4, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- James W. Boyd, 81, of Elkhorn, WI, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, in Madison, WI. He was born October 27, 1937, in Madison, WI, the son of the late Robert and Gladys (Vinje) Boyd. He was united in marriage to Marilyn A. Banasik, on August 3, 1957, in Prairie du Chien, WI. Jim was employed at Borg Fabric for 20 years prior to purchasing and operating the Millard Store and Taxidermy Shop for 39 years. After closing the Millard Store, he opened his dinosaur shop and museum. He was an avid sportsman who loved hunting, fishing and trapping. He was always ready to tell one of his life adventures or fishing stories. He would never tell where the fish were biting or his secret spots. He was a taxidermist, loved collecting Indian artifacts, and was an amateur paleontologist. Jim was very proud of his service in the United States Air Force.

Jim is survived by his wife of 61 years. Marilyn; his four sons: Mike (Kathy Krubert) Boyd of Elkhorn, WI, Jerry (Cori) Boyd of Burlington, WI, David (Judy) Boyd of Whitewater, WI, and Donald (Diane) Boyd of Elkhorn, WI; seven grandchildren: Josh (Cassie) Boyd, Clint ( Mindy) Boyd, Nikki (Ryan) Davis, Elizabeth (Brian) Johnson, Chris Boyd, Ben (Kristyna) Boyd, Cody (Madi) Boyd; two step-grandchildren, Amanda (Jesse) Matzke and Jason Engels; and seven great-grandchildren; four brothers: Ken Boyd, Glenn (Pat) Boyd, Allen (Ellen) Boyd, and Dick Boyd; one sister, Marjorie Schoepp; two sisters-in-law, Harriet Boyd and Jackie (Bud) Utter.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Nicole Boyd; four brothers: Robert (Zella), Charles (Virginia), Neil (Beverly), Edward and Wendel; two sisters, Lucille (Archie) Johnson and Izola (Richard) Feil; one brother-in-law, Dennis Chamberlin.

A celebration of life will be Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Millard Community Church, N6718 County Road O, Elkhorn, WI, with full Military Honors following the service in the front lawn of the church, with a lunch to follow in the fellowship hall.