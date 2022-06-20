James T. "Jim" Toberman

Janesville, WI - James 'Jim' T. Toberman, 80, passed away at MercyHealth Hospital and Trauma Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022. He was born November 28, 1941 in Prairie du Chien, WI to the late David and Mary (Gaulke) Toberman.
Jim served his country in the U.S. Air Force as a radar technician and was honorably discharged. He would marry the former Diane Morovits on November 28, 1970 in Prairie du Chien.
After his time with the U.S. Air Force, Jim went on to complete his college career with a business degree from the UW-Whitewater.
Jim enjoyed woodworking, reading, traveling with Diane not only to all 50 states but to China to see the Great Wall and Italy, Portugal, and Switzerland to name a few. He spent many years with the Boy Scouts with most of his time taking care of Camp Indian Trails. His great love though was his family and becoming a great grandfather last year. Jim never met a baby he didn't want to hug or for that matter a person he didn't want to talk and no longer be a stranger; he could talk to anyone.
Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years Diane Toberman; two sons: Brad (Nancy) Toberman and Jeff Toberman; five grandchildren: Justice Toberman, Mia (Austin) Murphy, Isabella Toberman, Jaime Toberman, and Teddy Toberman; great granddaughter Layla Murphy; two brothers: Larry (Sherry) Toberman and Kirby (Pam) Toberman; uncle Don (Phyllis) Toberman; nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother Denny Toberman.
A memorial celebration will be held at a later date for Jim. He will be laid to rest at the Evergreen Cemetery, Prairie du Chien, WI where he will receive his Full Military Funeral Honors. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
A big thank you to the doctors and staff at Mercy Hospital, especially ICU and Orthopedics, your compassion to Jim did not go unrecognized.
To plant a tree in memory of James Toberman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
