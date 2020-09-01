June 30, 1933 - August 28, 2020
Janesville, WI -- James T. Dooley, age 87, of Janesville, passed away at St. Elizabeth Manor on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born in Janesville on June 30, 1933; the son of Bernard and Mary (Fanning) Dooley. Jim worked at The Sizzlin' Grill Restaurant for over 50 years where he made many friends; especially Kay Stacey. He was a very faithful and devoted member of the Nativity of Mary Catholic Church in Janesville, where he served as an usher. Jim was an avid fan of the Cubs and Packers.
Jim is survived by his siblings: Dorothy (Doug) Pangier of Janesville, Therese Murray of Durham, NC, Margaret Larsen of Cottage Grove, WI, and William (Linda) Dooley of Janesville and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Mary Dooley, John Dooley and Richard Dooley; as well as sister in-law, Joan Dooley; and brothers in-law, Bill Murray and Bill Larsen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 at the NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Committal will follow Mass immediately to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting his family. To share online condolences, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
A special thanks to Becky Saliby for making the transition to St. Elizabeth Manor an easier process. Thank you to St. Elizabeth Manor for your wonderful care and many thanks to Marquardt Hospice for your truly amazing support.