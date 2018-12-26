March 1, 1941 - December 22, 2018
Orfordville, WI -- James T. Balch, Sr., age 77, passed away at his home in Janesville on Saturday, December 22, 2018. He was born March 1, 1941 in Janesville, the son Ralph and Dorothy (Millard) Balch. He married Janice Kettle on May 25, 1963, at Plymouth Methodist Church in Plymouth Township. Jim was a member of Plymouth United Methodist Church. He worked for General Motors, Beloit Corporation and drove for Dobson Trucking. He was an avid car enthusiast, which he enjoyed with his friend Junior Huffman and a NASCAR fan.
He is survived by his children, daughters, Julie and Todd Kaas and their son Jakob, and Jackie Wright and her children Emily and Trevor;
grandsons, Andy (Sarah), and Zach (Brittany) Balch, all of Janesville;
great grandchildren, Jase and Braxton
; brother, Ralph and Phyllis Balch of Orfordville;
and many relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janice; son, Jim, Jr.; sister, Joanne Simonson; and great granddaughter, Kennedy.
Funeral services will be held at Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Hwy 11 and South Coon Island Road, Orfordville, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 29, 2018. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will be Plymouth Cemetery, Town of Plymouth. Memorial may be made to Mercy Hospice. Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill. Newcomerfh.com
